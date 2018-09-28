Kavanaugh: what’s next

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The American Bar Association is calling for an FBI investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Their call for an investigation comes after an emotional all-day hearing on Capitol Hill where Kavanaugh’s accuser told her story and the judge adamantly denied it.
Lawmakers, meanwhile, are ready to move forward with a decision on Kavanaugh.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will decide whether to recommend Kavanaugh to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, setting up a full Senate vote as early as next week.
Some were freshly convinced of his innocence.
“Both were compelling, but I just didn’t feel like that the allegations were corroborated,” said Senator Bob Corker.
Others are firmly siding with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s account of her alleged attack.
“His statements contradict known facts and evidence, and so that has led me really to believe her and not him,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Republicans can only afford to lose one vote, and Arizona Senator Jeff Flake says he’s still undecided.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2DD7ZQM