“Kayaktivists” on Columbia River protest pipeline expansion

The Port of Vancouver in Oregon said Friday it will receive cargo ships carrying sections of pipe for the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion in Canada.
The activists call the project as the quote “dirtiest fossil fuel project on Earth.”
There is opposition in Washington State and Oregon to the Tar Sands Expansion Project.
It would cause an increase in tanker traffic, and the concern is over the impact of any potential oil spill.
Katie Behrendt of Portland Rising Tide said, “We all have a role to play in stopping climate change and stopping projects that contribute to it and take us in the wrong direction, and we’re also calling on the Port of Vancouver to make better decisions about the business that they allow at their port”
The Canadian government says it will begin construction regardless of any opposition.