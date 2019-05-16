Kaylee’s Law passes through Oregon House

SALEM, Ore. – A bill to put stricter guidelines in place for college security officers in Oregon was passed by the Oregon House.
Senate Bill 576 passed the Senate unanimously last month. The legislation is also known as Kaylee’s Law, named after Kaylee Sawyer.
The 23-year-old Central Oregon resident was killed by a community college security guard in 2016.
The bill includes more detailed background checks, and changes to uniforms and vehicles so that they look “meaningfully different than those of traditional law enforcement officers.”
Kaylee’s law will need to be signed by Oregon Governor Kate Brown before it becomes law.