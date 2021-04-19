Home
KCSO issuing evacuations for wildfire five miles north of Beatty

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is issuing evacuations for a fire burning 5 miles north of Beatty. It is being called the Ponina fire.

According to multiple agencies, the fire is burning on Oregon Department of Forestry protected private land and Bly Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service – Fremont-Winema National Forest approximately 5 miles north of Beatty.

At last check, the Ponina fire was estimated to be around 1,200 acres with no containment. Fire agencies say it’s driven by wind and the cause is currently under investigation. ODF says multiple structures are threatened. Smoke can be seen in the surrounding area, including on Oregon State Highway 140.

Officials are urging the public to use extreme caution with fire on private and wildlands, especially as the area is already seeing early wildfires.

The forest service says a firefighter has sustained a minor injury but refused treatment. The person is continuing to work on the fire.

