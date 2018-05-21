Kelly Clarkson makes call for action

(NBC News) School shootings took center stage at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday, with host Kelly Clarkson making an emotional call for action.
“I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working,” said Clarkson. “We’re grieving for more kids that have died for no reason.”
The singer’s comments come after eight students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas Friday.
Other musicians like Khalid and Shawn Mendes also shined a light on the tragedy of school shootings by performing their song “Youth” alongside the choir from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The Parkland, Florida high school was the site of another school shooting that killed 17 people in February.
