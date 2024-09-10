Kelly Madding leaving position as Medford’s deputy city manager

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford is getting a new city manager next week and now it’s going to need a new deputy city manager.

Medford’s Kelly Madding has resigned from her position with the city.

As deputy city manager, the City’s website says Madding assists the city manager and executes the vision of the city council and the mayor.

Madding is no stranger to local government. She came to Medford in 2020 after being Ashland’s Administrator. Before that, she worked for Jackson County and the cities of Talent and Rogue River.

City Manager Brian Sjothun is retiring this fall, and this past summer the city council selected Robert Field to succeed him.

Madding applied for the position but did not get the job.

Kelly Madding did provide NBC5 News with the following statement:

I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position with the City of Medford, with my last day being October 4, 2024. Serving this community has been an incredible privilege, and I feel fortunate to have worked alongside such a dedicated and talented teams. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunities this role has provided to contribute to the city’s progress and I will carry with me the friendships, memories, and lessons gained during my time here. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. While this marks the end of my time with the City, it’s not a goodbye – just a “see you around.”

