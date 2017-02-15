Kelly Shelter reopens with smaller capacity

Medford, Ore. — A new shelter for the homeless is back open.
The Kelly Shelter is in the basement of the Medford First United Methodist Church on West Main in Medford.
It had to close over the weekend after concerns were raised by the city and fire department. Among those concerns, overcrowding — reducing the number of people allowed from 75 to 55.
“We do have a large volunteer base that comes in for shift one and that is from 6:00 to 11:00. And so they’re exempt from the sleeping requirements — from that 55,” explained Administrative Director for Rogue Retreat Heather Everett.
After 11 pm the number of people allowed at the shelter, including volunteers, is 55.
There is one person who gets an exemption. He or she is responsible for alerting the shelter in case a fire breaks out in the rest of the building.