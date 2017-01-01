Home
Keno woman murdered

Keno, Oregon – An elderly woman is dead, and a young relative is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Klamath County.

District Attorney Rob Patridge says the homicide happened at a house on Homestead Lane early Saturday morning.  “Officers responded at about 2 o’clock this morning, there was a 911 call that went out for a stabbing in the Keno area.”

Police have identified the victim as the owner of the property.

“Her name is Judith Anne Rose.”  Stated Patridge.  “She’s 74 years old, she’s a resident of Keno.”

Oregon State Police were called in to process the crime scene.

An arrest has been made, but Patridge says the name of the suspect hasn’t been released.  “I can’t give many details because it’s a juvenile, but in this case it is a male juvenile, a relative of the deceased.”

Patridge adds the name of the suspect could be released once information is presented to a grand jury.  “Ultimately, this will get charged as an adult crime.”

District Attorney Patridge notes that 2016 has been a busy year for the Klamath County Major Crime Team.   “We have ten homicides this year.  That puts us at almost one homicide per 6,000 people.  Compared to Portland, which has one for every 23,000 people.”

The suspect is being held at the Klamath County Juvenile Department.

He’s facing charges of murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

