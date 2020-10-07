Kentucky attorney general denies Breonna Taylor grand juror’s request

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ken. (NBC) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion Wednesday in response to an anonymous grand juror who wants to speak freely in the Breonna Taylor case.
In the motion to the Jefferson County Circuit Court, Cameron argues that the proceedings and testimony before a grand jury should remain secret under the law.
The motion goes on to argue that allowing a grand juror to speak without limits sets a dangerous precedent for grand jury proceedings in the future.
On Friday, Cameron, complying with a court order, released audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings in the case.
Cameron said the only charge he recommended to the grand jury was wanton endangerment for shots that went into Breonna Taylor’s neighbor’s home.
Taylor was shot and killed after Louisville police served a no-knock warrant at her apartment.