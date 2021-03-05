Kentucky legislators mull law against insulting police

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (WAVE/NBC) – A bill is moving through the Kentucky legislature would make it a crime to insult a police officer during a riot.
As you can imagine, opponents saying the bill is a violation of First Amendment rights. But supporters of the bill say it’s sadly needed in a society that seems to have lost self-control.
This past summer, civil unrest rocked Louisville. That is what brought legislators to Senate Bill 211. If passed it would raise the penalties for crimes related to rioting, including making it illegal to taunt or insult a police officer to the point where it could provoke a violent response. The punishment: up to 90 days in jail.
The bill’s sponsor, retired police officer Senator Danny Carroll (R-Bentonville), says it’s related to the violence and vandalism both in Louisville and on Capitol Hill.
“This is not about protest,”: Carroll said. “This is not about lawful protest, in any way shape, form, or fashion. This country was built on lawful protest and it’s something we must maintain our citizens’ right to do so. What this deals with is those who cross the line and commit criminal acts.”
Carroll said its goal is to protect law enforcement, the public, and their property.
It passed in a Senate committee seven to four on Thursday but not without some opposition.
Senator David Yates (D-Louisville) said the words in the bill send the wrong message. He explained, “By having that kind of language in here, it makes my stomach turn because I don’t think any of my good officers are going to provoke a violent response because someone did a ‘yo mama’ joke or whatnot.”
The ACLU’s concern goes even further. Legal Director Corey Shapiro said the bill threatens everyone’s free speech. “It’s a cornerstone of our democracy that people should be able to verbally challenge police actions even if it’s offensive, even if it’s using words that people don’t like,” Shapiro said. “That’s a cornerstone of the First Amendment, and that’s why we’re here.”
The bill also discourages local governments from defunding their police departments.
Now it’s headed to the full Senate. If it passes there, it’ll go to the House but there’s not much time left in this legislative session.