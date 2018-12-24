Kevin Spacey accused of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Actor Kevin Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned in Massachusetts next month on a sexual assault charge according to the Boston Globe.
The Globe reports that spacey is due in Nantucket District court January 7th.
The criminal complaint alleges Spacey sexually assaulted the teenaged son of a former Boston TV news anchor at a Nantucket restaurant in July of 2016.
Not long after the Boston Globe published its story about the criminal complaint, Spacey posted a video on YouTube where he appears to be in character as Frank Underwood from “House of Cards.”
He says, “You wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you?” Although it is unclear if he’s talking about the character or himself.
In a previous statement regarding a different sexual misconduct allegation, Spacey said, “I know that there are some stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.”
He went on to say, “I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”