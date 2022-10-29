Kid-friendly spooky adventure by Nightmares on The Rogue

MEDFORD, Ore. – People lined up around the block for a spooky experience from Nightmares on The Rogue on October 29th.

The Haunted Mines is a self-proclaimed not-so-scary haunted house for kids and their families.

The tour took families through haunted mines, corn fields, and ships all led by friendly characters who handed out candy throughout the adventure.

Organizers tell us that all of the proceeds are given to the Asante Foundation, in support of the Children’s Miracle Network.

“We like to say that our haunted house, our scary one is like if Indiana Jones was a horror film, so we take the adventure and Disney approach even at our scariest times, so this is a perfect opportunity to introduce the little kiddos to that adventure and give back to a good cause while we are at it,” said Devin Price, Co-owner of Nightmares on The Rogue.

Price says this is the first year they are doing a kid-focused attraction and depending on the turnout this weekend they may do it again next year.

They are hosting this haunted house again on October 30th from 1 to 3 pm.