‘Kid Time Discovery Experience’ opens to members this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s Kid Time Discovery Experience is getting ready to open its doors again.

Kid Time is a non-profit children’s museum and an early learning center.

It’s been closed since March of 2020 when it started the process of moving into a new location at the historic Carnegie Building in Alba Park.

If you’re a member, you can check out the new facility for the first time Saturday, June 18.

If you’re not a member, the facility opens to the public on July 15.

Officials there say they can’t wait to have families back.

Executive Director Sunny Spacer said, “We’re very excited. It’s been a long two years, but we’re very excited to see kids again.”

Recently, the facility got more than a million dollars in federal grant money.

Spicer said they plan to use the funds for an additional outdoor classroom and it will help them expand childcare and early learning for our region.