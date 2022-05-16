Kid Time to reopen in June

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s Kid Time Children’s Museum is getting ready to open in Medford next month with a boost from Senator Jeff Merkley.

Kid Time is a non-profit children’s museum and an early learning center. It’s been closed since March of 2020 when it started the process of moving into a new location at the historic Carnegie Building in Alba Park.

The process of renovating the City of Medford building and property has been long and expensive. But thanks to a more than million dollar federal grant, which was secured with the help of Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, Kid Time” is also planning on opening an outdoor classroom on-site.

Kid Time Executive Director Sunny Spicer said,” That’ll allow us to provide an extra 20 childcare preschool spots for all sorts of families that are really desperate to get in and have child care for their kids.”

Spicer said there is a significant shortage of childcare capacity locally and because of that, many parents aren’t able to enter the workforce.

The new location has five preschool classrooms.

For more information, visit http://www.kid-time.org