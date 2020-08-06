Kidnapping suspect arrested in Jackson County

TALENT, Ore. – A suspected kidnapper from California was captured by police in Southern Oregon.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of August 3, 43-year-old George Gene Rose of Humboldt County, California allegedly kidnapped three people in the community of Fieldbrook, California. He released two of the victims but took a 27-year-old woman away in a stolen pickup truck.
Two days after the kidnapping, Jackson County deputies were told Rose and the victim were at a home on Yank Gulch Road near Talent. Rose reportedly wanted to turn himself in.
Deputies arrived at the home and took Rose into custody without further incident.
Humboldt County detectives will continue the investigation.