CHILOQUIN, Ore. – A kidnapping suspect who has been on the run for weeks was arrested in Klamath County.

Investigators said Eric Patrick Koon was found in Chiloquin Thursday afternoon.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to kidnap his estranged girlfriend last month.

Koon is facing numerous charges, including kidnapping and burglary in the 1st degree.

According to court documents, Koon is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Friday afternoon.