Kidnapping, torture suspect arrested in Nevada

LAKEHEAD, Calif. – A man wanted in connection with a torture and kidnapping case in Northern California was arrested in Nevada.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Adrian Miles Bolayog was involved in a home invasion robbery reported on December 30 in Lakehead, California.
According to investigators, Adrian and two other suspects bound a victim with zip ties and duct tape. The three then ransacked the residence and physically assaulted the victim.
The two other suspects, Gary Bennett and Lorita Bolayog, were arrested. Adrian Bolayog was able to evade capture.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on multiple charges, including torture, kidnapping, robbery, elder abuse and battery.
Detectives in Shasta County learned Adrian had a court date set in Washoe County, Nevada regarding a restraining order violation. They alerted law enforcement in Washoe County that Bolayog may show up for the hearing. He did, and he was subsequently arrested for the alleged crimes in Northern California.
Shasta County Sheriff’s Office detectives are now headed to Nevada to conduct a follow-up investigation. Eventually, Bolayog will be extradited to Shasta County.