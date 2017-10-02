Kids and cell phones

(KPRC/NBCNC) – After school activities are in full swing, from sports, to dance and tutoring for some. Many students use this time of year to convince mom and dad they need a cellphone. It’s a big decision for parents, and some often question the right time to get their child a phone.
18-year-old Trey Evans, a recent graduate of Memorial High School heading to St. Edwards in Austin for college, said he got his first phone in 7th grade. “I thought that was a good age because it was right when I was old enough to know to make my own decisions and stuff,” he said. b
Rania Mankarious, executive director with Crime Stoppers, said that before you get your child a phone you need to have honest conversations about the sometimes scary things that can happen as a result of cellphones. “Every house will be different. Every child will be different. It’s based a lot on their age and a lot on their maturity,” Mankarious said. “Know that children are very savvy. A lot of controls we put on their phones, they are 10 steps ahead and learn to circumvent.”
She said don’t be afraid to check up on your kids and what they’re doing on the phone.
