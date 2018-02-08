Kids attend annual Josephine County Tree Plant

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Thousands of trees were planted this morning all thanks to local elementary school students.
It’s part of the 29th annual Josephine County Tree Plant.
The long-standing tradition teaches kids about nature and gets them outside.
Central Point Elementary School teacher Mack Lewis said, “What I most want to see is that kids value trees so that when they go out into the forest they recognize that the forest is a commodity that we have in Oregon and that they value it and that they enjoy being out in the woods.”
February 8 was the first day of the tree plant and the first time a representative from the National Arbor Day Foundation was able to attend.
Kids will continue to visit throughout the rest of the week to finish planting about 5,000 ponderosa pines and Douglas firs.