Kids Unlimited closes due to sewage break

Medford, Or.- Students at a local public charter school had their second day of school canceled Tuesday.
On Monday, a main sewer line on Riverside Avenue in Medford broke causing sewage to back up into the restrooms at Kids Unlimited.
“We knew it wasn’t a good condition on the first day of school in a place where (students) couldn’t use the restrooms so we made the decision to cancel school,” Tom Cole, CEO of Kids Unlimited said.
The school had parents pick up their kids early Monday and shut down the school today.
“The drains were completely open so everything was coming back up to the drains,” Cole said.
The school brought in an environmental sanitation company to clean the entire school Tuesday.
“Just to make sure everything is clean in a way that assures that there are no remaining bacteria and just being as preventative as possible,” Cole said.
Kids Unlimited plans to open back up Wednesday.