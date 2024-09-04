Kids Unlimited receives $10k from T-Mobile Difference Maker Award

Posted by Kade Stirling September 4, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Oregon’s largest youth development organization is being recognized by T-Mobile for making a difference.

Wednesday afternoon, Kids Unlimited received T-Mobile’s Difference Maker Award as well as a check for ten-thousand dollars.

The Medford based non profit serves 2,500 kids a week through free after school and sports programs as well as their public charter school.

Funds will go towards servicing more meals for kids as well as clothing and other above and beyond programs for those in need.

“It’s the kind of things that really help keep our program viable,” said Kids Unlimited Executive Director Tom Cole,  “…when we have such strong partners that help carry some of the lift that our kids and families have to endure.”

DERRICK SEAY

Derrick Seay, Rural Market Manager for T-Mobile said, “I think it’s just investing in the community.”

T-Mobile’s been a big partner with smaller towns for over 3 years now. I think for us it’s just making sure that we have an opportunity to give back to the community in any way possible.

Kids unlimited and T-Mobile have partnered up before, with T-Mobile sponsoring the school’s annual basketball tournament fundraiser for three years now.

