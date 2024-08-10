KidSpree 32 sends more than 100 underprivileged children on shopping spree

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local children are now one step closer to being ready for back to school thanks to long-running volunteer organization.

Saturday morning, ‘KidSpree’ celebrated their 32nd year, partnering with J.C. Penney in Medford to send more than 100 underprivileged children on a back-to-school shopping spree.

Each child was given a $100 certificate for new clothes.

Funds are raised through donations, and names are given to KidSpree by area schools.

For pandemic reasons, they took a break in 2020 and have had a modified event for the last three years, but say it’s great to be back in person.

Organizers say the one day event takes a year of planning and preparation.

“Oh it makes it all worthwhile when they come out of the store and they’ve got big smiles on their faces and showing off their new clothes.” Cathy Eagles, chairman and children’s coordinator for KidSpree told NBC 5 News.

The event helps kids build confidence, children who lack adequate clothing may feel isolated and excluded from their peers.

To donate or volunteer as a shopper for next year reach out to KidSpree.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.