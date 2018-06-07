Home
Kilauea volcano victims come together

PUNA, Hi. (KHNL) – The mayor of Hawaii’s Big Island held a community meeting Tuesday night as lava continues to destroy the area.

Mayor Harry Kim has seen plenty of lava flows, tsunamis and damaging storms, and has a home in Kapoho, one of the areas impacted by the eruption of Kilauea.

He offered these words of encouragement to his fellow residents.

“In the darkest of times, I ask you to stick with us. Together, all of us, as a community. If we have the will, we will make it better. Hang in people, we’ll get it done,” Kim.

