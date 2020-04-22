Kim Jong-un’s health called into question

PYONGYANG, North Korea (NBC) – North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public for nearly two weeks, fueling speculation about his health condition.
It’s been a week since Kim Jong-un missed his late grandfather’s commemoration, and Wednesday morning he remains out of sight.
Several U.S. officials tell NBC News American intelligence reporting indicates Kim—overweight, often seen smoking—recently had cardiovascular surgery, with some officials saying the intelligence suggests he’s incapacitated.
President Trump, who’s met repeatedly with Kim, spoke out Tuesday. “These are reports that came out and we don’t know,” he said. “I wish him well.”
But South Korean officials say Kim is as active as ever, working. They say they have no intelligence to support claims of his failing health. But members of parliament there are now demanding more information.
And South Korean media is full of speculation about who might take over, since Kim has no clear successor. Often mentioned is his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, the most powerful woman in North Korea, and an increasingly visible advisor. She’s also under US sanctions “in response to the regime’s” human rights abuses.
Kim Jong -n’s older half-brother and former rival is no longer a contender. He was assassinated in 2017 at Malaysia’s main airport when a woman sneaked up behind him and smeared a chemical weapon in his face.
Before his death shortly thereafter, he’d often spoken out against Kim Jong-un, calling him a dictator.
A power vacuum in North Korea, or worse, a power struggle, would also call into question the nation’s ability to control its nuclear weapons.