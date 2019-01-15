King faces backlash for “white supremacy” remarks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement, members of the U.S. House condemned Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King Tuesday for his controversial comments on white nationalism and white supremacy.
“We have reached a tipping point,” South Carolina’s Rep. James Clyburn said. “This body must speak out against evil.”
Even leaders of King’s own party are pressuring him to resign.
“I think he should find another line of work,” said Wyoming’s Rep. Liz Cheney.
King, meanwhile, is fighting back, saying his words were taken out of context.
“That ideology never shows up in my head,” he said. “I don’t know how it could possibly come out of my mouth.”
House Republican leadership has already stripped King of all committee assignments.
“These are not the first time we have heard these comments. That is not the party of Lincoln and it is definitely not America,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.
Many have called King’s comments racist before, including in 2006 where he compared immigrants to livestock, and late last year when he again said about white nationalism “It is a derogatory term today. I wouldn’t have thought so a year or two or three ago.”
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2HdqtsJ