King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KGW) — This winter, we’ve seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope.

The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.

This year, one notable instance happened during a stormy time that added to the surge, bringing seawater flooding and even jellyfish to downtown Olympia. It is these types of events ecology experts say show what to expect in coming years and decades.

“They give us a real glimpse of what sea level rise would look like in the future; they are the highest tides of the year and typically what would be associated with coastal flooding,” said George Kaminsky, a coastal engineer with Washington Department of Ecology.

KGW spoke with Kaminsky and others in the department who are involved with learning what to expect in the near and long term, and how to adjust to protect Washington’s 56 cities and counties that have marine shorelines.

“We know that there are about 1,400 homes and structures that could be at risk of coastal flooding (due to sea level rise) by 2050,” said Kurt Hart, communication manager at Ecology.