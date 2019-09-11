Home
KISS FM giving out Macklemore tickets early

KISS FM giving out Macklemore tickets early

Entertainment Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — All week long KISS FM is going to different locations in the valley giving out tickets to Macklemore’s free concert next week.

On Wednesday the radio station handed out 50 pairs of tickets to lucky winners who got in line early enough to get the tickets.

Some people got in line at 7:30 in the morning.

“Totally excited! Very excited,” Michelle Janes said about going to the concert with her daughter.

Breanna and Brandalyn Price were the last two people to get the tickets.

“We are pumped, excited,” Breanna and Brandalyn said. “I’m overjoyed.”

The radio station will be giving out more tickets tomorrow morning at 11 A.M. at the Airport Chevrolet.

They will only be giving out 100 tickets and it’s first come first serve.

You can also get tickets on Saturday at select US Cellular stores in the Rogue Valley.

For location and times go to: uscellularcelebrates.com

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »