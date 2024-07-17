Kitchen fire destroys RV in Merlin

MERLIN, Ore. – An RV is destroyed and at least one person displaced after a kitchen fire broke out Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the RV located on Haines Lane near Merlin, was being used as a home.

Luckily the occupant used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before the arrival of firefighters.

No one was injured in the incident

Crews say a smoke alarm was sounding and they are reminding anyone using an RV to make sure it’s equipped with working fire extinguishers and smoke alarms.