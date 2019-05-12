Kite Festival takes off for Mother’s Day

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore.– The fourth annual Kite Festival at LongSword Vineyards celebrated mothers and their families on Sunday.
The Applegate Valley winery held the festival over two days with food, music, wine and plenty of entertainment for all ages. For the past three years, the festival ran only one day. But after growing popularity, the owners decided to add an extra day.
“We thought this was a fun thing to come do with your kids and it’s just really low key and lovely out here and just a nice thing to do,” said Kate Vanjeloff, director of business for the winery.
Those that didn’t bring a kite were able to purchase small ones at a fundraising booth for the Wanderlust Theatre Company. Funds raised will be going towards a play at the winery in September.
In the meantime, plans to bring back the Kite Festival again next year are already set with plenty to look forwards to.
“Mother’s Day weekend at LongSword Vineyard, we’re going to be doing this for years to come because it’s too fun not to,” said Vanjeloff.
