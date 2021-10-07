Klamath Basin Behavioral Health announces Kendall Alexander as Chief Executive Officer

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH), the largest behavioral health provider in southern Oregon and Community Mental Health Program in Klamath County, announced that Kendall Alexander, MSW, LCSW, will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer later this month. KBBH said Alexander brings over 30 years of experience in the substance abuse and mental health fields including extensive experience in executive level behavioral health management, most recently as an Administrative Director at North Range Behavioral Health in Greeley, Colorado. Prior to that, Alexander served as Executive Director of Island Grove Regional Treatment Center, Inc.
The KBBH Board of Directors said they selected Alexander for his proven ability to identify community needs, drive innovative program development, integrate care, develop interdisciplinary partnerships, and diversify funding opportunities.
“I am honored to be selected to lead an organization of KBBH’s caliber and importance,” said Alexander. “I recognize the strong leadership of Stan Gilbert and the entire KBBH Executive Team, staff, and Board, and am impressed with the array and scope of services available to the community. I look forward to meeting community leaders and partners along with all the employees of KBBH. My wife Susan and I very much enjoyed our time in Klamath Falls this summer and are eager to get involved in the community.”
He is passionate about the integration of mental health, substance abuse, and primary care and believes strongly in the importance of providing and instilling hope through his core values of Compassion, Customer Service, and Collaboration.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!