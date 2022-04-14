Klamath Basin reservoir outflows set to increase

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is increasing reservoir output in the Klamath Basin in order to reduce the risk of disease for salmon.

Starting April 15, water released from behind Iron Gate Dam will increase three-fold. Increased releases from Upper Klamath Lake through the Link River Dam will also occur simultaneously. Flows will start slowly ramping down on April 18.

With the increase of water in Klamath River and Link River, the public is advised to use caution near the rivers.

For more information about Reclamation’s Klamath Basin Area Office’s work to protect water and related resources in Klamath Basin communities, and Klamath Project hydrologic and operations updates visit https://www.usbr.gov/mp/kbao.