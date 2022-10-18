Klamath Co. joins ‘medium risk’ level amid Omicron spread

Posted by Jenna King October 18, 2022

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Klamath County is now in the medium-risk category for the spread of Covid-19. That’s according to the CDC’s website.

That means if you are at high risk for severe illness, you should talk to your healthcare provider about if you need to wear a mask or take other precautions.

The county reported 87 cases, in the Oregon Health Authority’s October monthly update, compared to 72 the month before.

Klamath County Public Health says the Omicron variant is responsible for this recent uptick in cases.

“The thing to know is that the boosters that are out there are called bivalents and they are specifically geared to look at the omicron virus and say hey we’re not gonna play that game,” said Valeree Lane with Klamath County Public Health.

Lane says it’s important to stay up to date on your Covid-19 vaccines.

Jackson and Josephine County remain in the low-risk category.

Jenna King
