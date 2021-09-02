Klamath Co. reaches 50% COVID-19 vaccination for 18 & up

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Klamath County reached a major milestone recently. Late last week, it reached a 50% COVID-19 vaccination rate for those 18 and older.
Klamath County Public Health says this is a step in the right direction. But it says more work still needs to be done.
“This is an important step we’re moving closer to getting more people in a place of safety or having that reassurance of vaccination,” said Valeree Lane with Klamath County Public Health.
Lane says if you need more information about testing or vaccines, reach out to public health.
More information about the upcoming booster shots should be available in the next few weeks.
