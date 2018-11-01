Klamath County D.A. statements used by cannabis proponents

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello is speaking out after statements she made were allegedly “misused” by proponents of a pro-cannabis initiative on the Klamath County ballot.
D.A. Costello sent the following letter on Thursday:
Dear Citizens of Klamath County,
I recently viewed a campaign mailer sent by Klamath Strong, the proponents of the initiative to authorize retail sales of cannabis in Klamath Falls. The mailer uses a statement made by me on the subject of County-wide enforcement of marijuana laws; it is taken out of context and is used to suggest to readers that I support the passage of ballot initiative 18-112.
Neither I, nor the Office of the Klamath County District Attorney has a position on Ballot Initiative 18-112. The voters will decide.
I am the chief law enforcement officer of Klamath County. As such, I uphold the laws as approved by our citizens. Pass or fail, our office will continue to strive to protect and serve the citizens of Klamath County, including the prosecution of illegal marijuana grows County-wide.
Sincerely,
Eve Costello
Klamath County District Attorney
According to Klamath County records, Measure 18-112 would allow recreational marijuana production, processing and sales within the city limits of Klamath Falls, where it was banned by the city council in 2015.