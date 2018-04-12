Home
Klamath County deputies arrest man after pursuit

KLAMATH FALLS — A traffic stop turned into an afternoon pursuit in Klamath Falls.

Around 1:30 Thursday afternoon, Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a black mini-van connected with a drug investigation.

They say the driver, 44-year-old Yancy Gaunt took off, and lead deputies on a ten-minute pursuit through side streets.

The van was later stopped at Bartlett Avenue, near Summer Lane.

Gaunt was an arrested on multiple charges, including attempt to elude, reckless driving, and a felony parole violation warrant.

