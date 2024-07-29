Klamath County Fair starts August 1st

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Fair starts this week.

From August 1st through the 4th you can hit the fairgrounds in Klamath Falls.

Rapper Yung Gravy is kicking things off Thursday night.

Then there are concerts from Pecos and the Rooftops, as well as Billy Currington.

Tickets for all those shows are still on sale here.

Friday also sees Insanity Fest, which is a show featuring freestyle motorcycles and professional lawnmower racing.

On top of all that, there’s the usual fun rides, tasty food, and livestock.

Find out all about the Klamath County Fair on their website.

