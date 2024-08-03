Klamath County Fair underway in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Fair is in full swing at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

Festivities got rolling with animal showings in the morning, and the gates opened at noon.

Rapper Yung Gravy drew huge crowds Thursday night, kicking off the main attractions for the weekend.

Klamath County Fair says this year, the concerts are bigger and better than ever.

Friday night, Pecos and the Rooftops are performing at the John Hancock Center, and Billy Currington takes the stage Saturday.

This year’s theme is “It’s Your Fair” and they mean it, wit something to interest every fair goer.

Like Trevyn Mullins’ Fry Burger stand, one of many options in the food court.

“We’re the only burger place that actually deep fries our burger patty,” Mullins told NBC 5.

Once our patty is done cooking we deep fry the cheese on top also, come see us at FryBurger.

Klamath County Fire District One was also out at the fair, celebrating a huge milestone for Smokey the Bear.

“It’s a big weekend celebrating Smokey’s 80th,” says Randall Baley with KCFD 1.

Fire prevention, we have outreach, we have kids events. We’re talking fire education. It’s a great weekend. Smokey was just walking around here, he’s gonna be back. Lot of big celebration. 80th birthday is a big deal.

Come have a cupcake with Smokey and tell him happy birthday, while learning all about fire safety.

In addition to the food and booths all around the fairgrounds, you can catch live music and performances all day long from any of the three entertainment stages.

The Klamath County Fair continues Saturday and Sunday.

Parking and admission for the fair is free.

