Klamath County Fair wraps up with one more day of fun

The Klamath County Fair came to a close Sunday evening at six o’clock.

Country music star Billy Currington sold out the John Hancock event center Saturday night, wrapping up the weekend’s headline entertainment.

Sunday offered no shortage of activities for fair goers, including 4-H and FFA auctions kicking off at noon.

Live performances continued at the three entertainment stages.

Kids kept cool with a foam party explosion at the family fun stage just outside the carnival.

Nine year old fair goer, Carson, told NBC 5, “The bubble pool is fun, because it’s right before this and you get to go in a bubble pool so it’s fun.”

When asked what his favorite rides were, Carson said, “The Drop, which is very scary once you go on it first. And then you have some of those other mini rides like the captain’s boat, that’s pretty cool.”

Klamath County Fair officials say Saturday was the most attended day of the fair.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.