Klamath County homicide under investigation

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – One person died after a reported shooting in Chiloquin.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7, gunshots were reportedly heard in the 100 block of South Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin.

When first responders arrived at the scene, there was someone with minor injuries and one person, identified as 33-year-old Tyler Bates of Chiloquin, was found dead.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the people who were believed to be responsible for the incident, 23-year-old Raylin Marie Harkins and 22-year-old Hailie Nichole Harkins, fled the area. However, they were later caught and lodged in the Klamath County Jail.

No further information was provided by investigators.