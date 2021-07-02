Klamath County inmate dies in custody

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man died while incarcerated at the Klamath County Jail.
Deputies said just before midnight Thursday, 38-year-old Francisco Garcia Torres was found unresponsive in the jail.
Medical personnel were unable to revive Garcia Torres and he was later pronounced dead.
His family members have been notified about the death.
The sheriff’s office asked the Klamath Falls Police Department to lead an investigation into the death of Garcia Torres.
No further information was provided by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.