Klamath County Jail inmate dies

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A 52-year-old Klamath County Jail inmate died in his custody, according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Marshall was found unresponsive in his cell on August at 3:00 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said jail personnel administered CPR, but Marshall was determined to be deceased half-an-hour later.
Oregon State Police will investigate the death.
Police did not specify the reason Marshall was in custody.
NBC5 News will attempt to follow up with police and update this breaking story with more information.