Klamath County K9 officer dies

Klamath County, Ore.- Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of one of its long time K9 officers.
The Sheriff’s Office says KCSO K9 “Ex” died peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 15. At the time of his passing, Ex was surrounded by his family.
Ex was 11 and a half years old and was a 10 year veteran of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. He began serving the community in March, 2008. Ex was partnered with Sgt. Steve Lewis and was responsible for many criminal apprehensions during his career. Ex also participated in several special details, community events and public gatherings involving young kids.
In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said, “His passing is a loss not only to the department, but to the community as well.”