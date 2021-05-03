Klamath County kindergarteners get fleet of Strider bikes

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Learn-to-ride bike programs kicked off at Henley and Shasta Elementary Schools in Klamath County.
It’s part of the “All Kids Bike” campaign, a national movement and fundraiser that uses schools’ PE programs to teach young kids how to ride bikes
The Klamath County School District said thanks to more than $10,000 in donations, the two schools received their fleets of Strider bikes for kindergarteners.
Last week, the schools hosted “reveal” assemblies for students and invited donors to come watch students try them for the first time.
Bonanza Elementary is currently raising money to buy their own fleet of Strider bicycles. The Klamath County School District said the following about supporting that school’s efforts:
Bonanza Elementary School’s P.E. program is currently raising money to buy a fleet of strider bicycles. So far, the All Kids Bike fund-raising campaign has raised about $2,400 of the needed $6,050 to purchase 30 striders, helmets, pedal conversion kits, and curriculum. To donate to Bonanza’s All Kids Bike program: https://support.allkidsbike.org/bonanza-elementary-school.