Klamath County man accused of trying to kill a child

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A Chiloquin man is in the Klamath County Jail, facing charges including attempted aggravated murder.
46-year-old John Maldonado was arraigned on April 6 in Klamath County Court.
He’s accused of attempting to kill a child under the age of 14 early last year.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said, “This has been an ongoing investigation, arising from an incident some time ago and it is an attempted aggravated murder, based on the age of the alleged victim.”
Few details are being released about the case due to the ongoing investigation.
Other charges against Maldonado include coercion, first-degree criminal mistreatment, tampering with evidence, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Maldonado has pleaded not guilty to all charges.