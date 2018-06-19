Klamath County man pleads guilty to stealing mother’s social security

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Klamath County man pleads guilty to stealing from the government.
Today, in federal court in Medford, Bonanza man, Ted Kirk plead guilty to stealing his mother’s social security number.
His mother Nadine, vanished without a trace back in 2015, and both local and federal agents are looking for her.
“We did a search with cadaver dogs on the property, just to be sure, and did not find anything and so it’s still an open and active missing persons case,” said Det. Nick Kennedy, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
If Nadine Kirk is still living, she would be 101 years old.
Anyone with information as to Nadine Kirk’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.