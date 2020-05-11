Klamath County resubmits reopening plan

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County has resubmitted its plan to phase in a return to business by May 15th.
The county originally sent the state a 31-page plan focusing on ways to safely open stores, theaters, churches, restaurants, and hair salons. The plan also addressed the county’s ability to cope with any potential surge in cases. It needed to be approved by the state in order to protect local businesses.
On Friday, county commissioners got word from the state that their original proposal needed several changes, including information about how the county would handle an outbreak at nursing homes.
On Monday, the county resubmitted a new plan taking the state’s suggestions into account.
Commissioner Eric Degroot said he’s optimistic the revised plan will be accepted and the county can reopen on May 15.
Degroot said the county’s plan was never rejected by the state, but rather sent back for modification.