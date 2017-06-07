Missing man found in Klamath County

Update (06/07/17 12:00 p.m.) – Missing man Donald Ringgold was found walking on a dirt road at around 10:40 a.m., according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Ringgold was slightly disoriented and dehydrated after he was tracked down by crews who followed warming fires, smoke and footprints left by the man.
Klamath County, Ore.- The Klamath County Search and Rescue announced Wednesday morning it’s actively searching for a missing 70-year-old man.
Donald Ringgold was last seen Monday evening in the Collier State Park area. He was reported missing by friends Tuesday and crews immediately started looking for him.
Ringgold’s truck was found where he left it at a friend’s house near Collier State Park.
Klamath SAR is using ground searchers, ATVs and horses in the search effort. If you have any information regarding Ringgold’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130 or 911.