Klamath County sees rising number of gastrointestinal infections

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health is seeing a rise in viral gastrointestinal infections. This includes infections such as norovirus and enterovirus.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramping.

Public Health said these viruses are contagious. They can spread through food, water, or close contact with infected people or surfaces.

“KCPH is investigating the situation,” said Director Jennifer Little. “The symptoms reported are consistent with both norovirus and enterovirus infections. Parents and caregivers are advised to keep children home from school if they are showing any signs and/or symptoms of a gastrointestinal virus, and keep them home for 48 hours after their symptoms are gone. Gastrointestinal viruses are still contagious for up to 48 hours even after symptoms have subsided.”

Spread can be prevented by washing hands, cleaning and disinfecting as well as washing contaminated clothing immediately. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are ineffective against norovirus and enterovirus.