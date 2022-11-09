Klamath County Sheriff calls Oregon gun control bill ‘unconstitutional’

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Another Southern Oregon sheriff has come out against a state gun control bill.

Oregon Ballot Measure 114 would require a permit to buy firearms, direct police to maintain a permit/firearm database, and restricts the sale of certain ammunition magazines. Unofficial election results show the measure has the support of 50.68% of Oregonians. Though, that number may change as more votes are counted.

Last month, Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler came out against the bill. In a Facebook post, he laid out what he called the “unintended consequences” of Measure 114. He also called the legislation unconstitutional.

Now, another local sheriff is voicing his opinion.

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber agreed with Sickler, saying he believes Measure 114 is “an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.”

He added that, as of Wednesday morning, it wasn’t clear if Measure 114 will pass.

You can read Kaber’s entire statement HERE.

The latest unofficial vote count for the legislation is available on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.