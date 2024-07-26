Klamath County Sheriff searching for missing 40-year-old man

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help finding a man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to the police, 40-year-old Paul Flores was last seen in Chemult at the Pilot Travel Center. A vehicle Paul was known to drive was found Friday on a forest road north of Chemult.

He is described as 5 foot, 210 pounds with full sleeve tattoos. He may also be wearing glasses.

Anyone who has seen Paul or may know where he is, is asked to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130.

